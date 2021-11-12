Pindula

Anther story - In the BaVenda trek across the country used these hills as a beacon from [[Shurugwi]] (Selukwe) (Venda ''Chirugwe'' - stone pig pen). They set out for the Red Hills, ''Makomo Mashaba''.
  
 
Mashava is a town located in Masvingo Province. Mashaba in the colonial era.

History

One story - mavu mashava in Chishona means red soils. And the area has many red hills. Anther story - In the BaVenda trek across the country used these hills as a beacon from Shurugwi (Selukwe) (Venda Chirugwe - stone pig pen). They set out for the Red Hills, Makomo Mashaba.

Population

Mashava is home to about 12,994 people.

See Mashava Secondary School.
See Temeraire Secondary School.






References

