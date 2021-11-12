Difference between revisions of "Mashava"
Revision as of 14:57, 12 November 2021
Mashava is a town located in Masvingo Province. Mashaba in the colonial era.
History
One story - mavu mashava in Chishona means red soils. And the area has many red hills. Anther story - In the BaVenda trek across the country used these hills as a beacon from Shurugwi (Selukwe) (Venda Chirugwe - stone pig pen). They set out for the Red Hills, Makomo Mashaba.
Population
Mashava is home to about 12,994 people.
See Mashava Secondary School.
See Temeraire Secondary School.