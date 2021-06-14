Difference between revisions of "Mashoko Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Mashoko Secondary School'''
|+
'''Mashoko Secondary School''' [[Masvingo Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 40:
|Line 40:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|−
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mashokohigh/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mashokohigh/ <br/>
|Line 69:
|Line 69:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
|+
|+
|Line 99:
|Line 101:
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 13:42, 14 June 2021
|Mashoko Secondary School
|Location
|Masvingo
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 342 2704
Mashoko Secondary School is in Bikita District, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mashoko Mission, Ward 2, Chief Mabika, PO Mashoko, Nyika, Jerera Bikita District.
Telephone: +263 342 2704, +263 77 319 8205.
Cell: 0772 516 882.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mashokohigh/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Mashoko High School Woes Mount…. Parents Fed Up With Head, News Of The South, 31 July 2018. It never rains but pours at Mashoko High School in Masvingo’s Bikita District as the dire learning environment continues to worsen under Headmaster Tranos Mbwirire whom parents demand his ouster. http://newsofthesouth.com/mashoko-high-school-woes-mount-parents-fed-up-with-head/
References
</references>