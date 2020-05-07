Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland Eagles"

The Mashonaland Eagles is one of four Zimbabwean cricket franchises. They are based in the Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland Central area and play both first-class and limited overs cricket. They play their home matches at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Franchise History

In the 2009–10 season, Zimbabwe Cricket following the decline of the standard of cricket, decided to use a new set of teams in all the first-class, List A and T20 domestic formats of the game. A total of 5 teams were named, and the Mashonaland Eagles franchise was based in Harare.

Players

When the franchise made their debut in the 2009-10 Logan Cup, they then had Zimbabwean international and domestic cricketers. Key players at that time included skipper and all-rounder Elton Chigumbura, batsmen Ryan Butterworth, Barney Rogers, the aggressive Cephas Zhuwao, all-rounders like the skipper himself, and Greg Lamb, wicket-keepers like Regis Chakabva, Forster Mutizwa, and bowlers like Douglas Hondo, Darlington Matambanadzo, and Ray Price. Their first major overseas signing was England's Chris Silverwood, who played in the 2009-10 Stanbic Bank 20 Series.

For the 2010–11 season, the Mash Eagles had many development in their squads. Andrew Hall, who had played one-day internationals for South Africa, and was a former Northamptonshire captain, was named the player coach, while former Zimbabwean great Grant Flower was the coach. They also signed up Nottinghamshire fast bowler Charlie Shreck and South African-born Somerset batsman Nick Compton. However, the results were disappointing with poor Logan Cup and Pro40 tournaments. They however signed off the season in style with a thrilling one-run win over Midlands West Rhinos in the final of the Stanbic Bank 20 Series, thus securing the trophy.

When the initial contracts of the 2011–12 season were announced, captain of the previous two seasons Elton Chigumbura was dropped as he had joined the Southern Rocks. Wicket-keeper batsman Forster Mutizwa was named as his replacement. However, later on Stuart Matsikenyeri took over as captain for the Stanbic Bank 20 Series. Also newcomers included bright prospects such as opening batsman Sikandar Raza and fast bowler Nathan Waller. Major omissions initially also included the franchise's stalwart spinner, Ray Price, but later made a comeback to the team.

Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego was signed for the 2011–12 Stanbic Bank 20 Series, and immediately made an impression, being the player of the tournament. For the Stanbic Bank Twenty20, former captain Chigumbura made his comeback to the team. For the later part of that tournament, overseas player Rory Hamilton-Brown captained the side. The squad also included players like Peter Trego, and Ryan ten Doeschate (retained from previous season). The Eagles had a fine tournament, finishing in second place to Mountaineers.

For the 2011–12 season, Kevin Curran was named as Mash Eagles coach, replacing Flower.

Current Players

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Elton Chigumbura Cephas Zhuwao Tarisai Musakanda Tinotenda Mutombodzi Tony Munyonga Chamu Chibhabha Kudzai Maunze Regis Chakabva Tapiwa Mufudza Rugare Magarira Kudakwashe Munyede Trevor Garwe Richard Ngarava Faraz Akram Daniel Jakiel Patrick Mambo Keith Jaure Blessing Muzarabani

Home Stadium

The Eagles play their home matches in the Harare Sports Club, Harare. It has a seating capacity of 10,000. Floodlights were set in the stadium in 2011 in preparation to Zimbabwe's return to Test cricket against Bangladesh in August.

Administration