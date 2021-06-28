Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland East"
Latest revision as of 14:36, 28 June 2021
Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mudzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.
Population
It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).
Administration / Districts
There are nine districts in Mashonaland East Province.