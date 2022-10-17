Pindula

==Population==
 
It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at '''2012''').
 
In '''October 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on '''31 May 2022'''. <br/>
'''Population Totals (May 2022):''' <br/>
[[Bulawayo]] Metropolitan - 270 938 <br/>
[[Harare]] Metropolitan - 952 102 <br/>
[[Manicaland]] - 738 624 <br/>
[[Mashonaland Central]] - 536 463 <br/>
'''Mashonaland East''' - 641 668 <br/>
[[Mashonaland West]] - 661 289 <br/>
[[Masvingo]] - 632 320 <br/>
[[Matabeleland North]] - 340 427 <br/>
[[Matabeleland South]] - 267 617 <br/>
[[Midlands]] - 762 928 <br/>
'''Total - 5 804376''' <ref name=" ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/17/zec-releases-voter-population-figures-to-determine-areas-that-need-to-be-divided/  ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided], Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022''</ref>
  
 
Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mudzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).

In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.
Population Totals (May 2022):
Bulawayo Metropolitan - 270 938
Harare Metropolitan - 952 102
Manicaland - 738 624
Mashonaland Central - 536 463
Mashonaland East - 641 668
Mashonaland West - 661 289
Masvingo - 632 320
Matabeleland North - 340 427
Matabeleland South - 267 617
Midlands - 762 928
Total - 5 804376 [1]

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Administration / Districts

There are nine districts in Mashonaland East Province.


References

  1. ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided, Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022
