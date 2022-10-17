'''Total - 5 804376''' <ref name=" ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/17/zec-releases-voter-population-figures-to-determine-areas-that-need-to-be-divided/ ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided], Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022''</ref>

In '''October 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on '''31 May 2022'''. <br/>

Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mudzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.

Population

It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).

Population Totals (May 2022):

Bulawayo Metropolitan - 270 938

Harare Metropolitan - 952 102

Manicaland - 738 624

Mashonaland Central - 536 463

Mashonaland East - 641 668

Mashonaland West - 661 289

Masvingo - 632 320

Matabeleland North - 340 427

Matabeleland South - 267 617

Midlands - 762 928

Total - 5 804376 [1]

Administration / Districts

