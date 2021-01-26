Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland East"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Redirected page to Mashonaland East Province)
Tag: New redirect
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Removed redirect to Mashonaland East Province)
Tag: Removed redirect
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Mashonaland East Province]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 11:51, 26 January 2021
Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mudzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.
Population
It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).