Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland East"

Page Discussion
(Redirected page to Mashonaland East Province)
Tag: New redirect
 
(Removed redirect to Mashonaland East Province)
Tag: Removed redirect
 
Line 1: Line 1:
#REDIRECT [[Mashonaland East Province]]
+
{{Infobox
 +
| name = Mashonaland East Province
 +
| name_local =
 +
| country = [[Zimbabwe]]
 +
| image_coat_of_arms =
 +
| region_type = Province
 +
| region_type_local =
 +
| region_name =
 +
| region_link =
 +
| region_name_local =
 +
| population = 1 344 955
 +
| population_as_of = 2012
 +
| area =
 +
| founded =
 +
| founded_type =
 +
| elevation =
 +
| lat_deg =
 +
| lat_min =
 +
| lat_hem =
 +
| lon_deg =
 +
| lon_min =
 +
| lon_hem =
 +
| website =
 +
| image_location =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Mashonaland East Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Marondera]]. It includes areas such as [[Mudzi]], [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]], [[Mudzi]], [[Mutoko]], [[Murewa]], [[Ruwa]], [[Goromonzi]], [[Chivhu]], [[Hwedza]] and [[Seke]].
 +
 
 +
==Population==
 +
It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at '''2012''').
 +
 
 +
 
 +
{| class="pintablefloat" 
 +
|+Articles You Might Like
 +
|- class="pintablemore" 
 +
| |
 +
* [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
 +
* [[Bulawayo Meropolitan Province]]
 +
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
 +
* [[Masvingo Province]]
 +
* [[Matabeleland North Province]]
 +
* [[Matabeleland South Province]]
 +
|}
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=About Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwean Provinces- Pindula, local knowledge
 +
|titlemode=replace
 +
|keywords=Wikipedia Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwean Provinces, Zimbabwe, Places.
 +
|description=
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>

Latest revision as of 11:51, 26 January 2021

Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mudzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.

Population

It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).


Articles You Might Like






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mashonaland_East&oldid=98071"