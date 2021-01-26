It is home to about 1 344 955 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at '''2012''').

''' Mashonaland East Province ''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Marondera]]. It includes areas such as [[Mudzi]], [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]], [[Mudzi]], [[Mutoko]], [[Murewa ]] , [[Ruwa]], [[Goromonzi]], [[Chivhu]], [[Hwedza]] and [[Seke]].

Population

