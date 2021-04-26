Pindula

Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.

Population

It is home to about 1 344 955 people (figures as at 2012).

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

