'''Mashonaland East Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. administrative capital is [[Marondera]]. It includes areas such as [[Mudzi]], [[Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe]], [[Mutoko]], [[Murewa]], [[Ruwa]], [[Goromonzi]], [[Chivhu]], [[Hwedza]] and [[Seke]].
==Population==
Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.
Population
It is home to about 1 344 955 people (figures as at 2012).