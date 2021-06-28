Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland East Province"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 31:
|Line 31:
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 59:
|Line 73:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
[[Category:Provinces of Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:Provinces of Zimbabwe]]
Latest revision as of 15:00, 28 June 2021
Mashonaland East Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Marondera. It includes areas such as Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mutoko, Murewa, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chivhu, Hwedza and Seke.
Population
It is home to about 1 344 955 people (figures as at 2012).
Administration / Districts
There are nine districts in Mashonaland East Province.