Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West"

Mashonaland West
Province
Mashonaland West, Province of Zimbabwe
CountryZimbabwe
CapitalChinhoyi
Area
 • Total57,441 km2 (22,178 sq mi)
Population
 (2012 census)
 • Total1,501,656
 • Density26/km2 (68/sq mi)

Mashonaland West is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).

The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, Lake Kariba on the North West, Mashonaland Central on the East and North East, Midlands on the South and South West, Matabeleland North on the West and Mashonaland East on the South East.

Mashonaland West Province Demarcation for the 2008 elections

Districts in Mashonaland West

Mashonaland West is divided into 7 districts:

Towns in Mashonaland West

Activities and attractions in Mashonaland West

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

  • Fishing
  • Wildlife
  • Local markets
  • Jungle safaris
  • MOTH holiday resort
  • Crocodile Farm
  • Boat hire and charter
  • Cruisers


References

