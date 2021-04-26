Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West"

Mashonaland West is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).

The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, Lake Kariba on the North West, Mashonaland Central on the East and North East, Midlands on the South and South West, Matabeleland North on the West and Mashonaland East on the South East.

Mashonaland West Province Demarcation for the 2008 elections

Districts in Mashonaland West

Mashonaland West is divided into 7 districts:

Towns in Mashonaland West

Chinhoyi - capital of the province

Chirundu

Kadoma

Kariba

Karoi

Activities and attractions in Mashonaland West

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Fishing

Wildlife

Local markets

Jungle safaris

MOTH holiday resort

Crocodile Farm

Boat hire and charter

Cruisers



