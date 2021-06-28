Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West"
* [[Sanyati District|Sanyati]]
* [[Zvimba District|Zvimba]]
|+
|+
==Towns in Mashonaland West==
Mashonaland West
|Mashonaland West, Province of Zimbabwe
|Country
|Zimbabwe
|Capital
|Chinhoyi
|Area
|• Total
|57,441 km2 (22,178 sq mi)
|Population
(2012 census)
|• Total
|1,501,656
|• Density
|26/km2 (68/sq mi)
Mashonaland West is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).
The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, Lake Kariba on the North West, Mashonaland Central on the East and North East, Midlands on the South and South West, Matabeleland North on the West and Mashonaland East on the South East.
Districts in Mashonaland West
Mashonaland West is divided into 7 districts:
Towns in Mashonaland West
Activities and attractions in Mashonaland West
- Fishing
- Wildlife
- Local markets
- Jungle safaris
- MOTH holiday resort
- Crocodile Farm
- Boat hire and charter
- Cruisers