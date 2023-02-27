Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West"

The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, [[Lake Kariba]] on the North West, [[Mashonaland Central]] on the East and North East, [[Midlands]] on the South and South West, [[Matabeleland North]] on the West and [[Mashonaland East]] on the South East.

The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, [[Lake Kariba]] on the North West, [[Mashonaland Central]] on the East and North East, [[Midlands]] on the South and South West, [[Matabeleland North]] on the West and [[Mashonaland East]] on the South East.

Mashonaland West is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).

Population

In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.

Population Totals (May 2022):

Bulawayo Metropolitan - 270 938

Harare Metropolitan - 952 102

Manicaland - 738 624

Mashonaland Central - 536 463

Mashonaland East - 641 668

Mashonaland West - 661 289

Masvingo - 632 320

Matabeleland North - 340 427

Matabeleland South - 267 617

Midlands - 762 928

Total - 5 804376 [1]

Districts in Mashonaland West

Mashonaland West is divided into 7 districts:

Towns in Mashonaland West

Chinhoyi - capital of the province

Chirundu

Kadoma

Kariba

Karoi

Activities and attractions in Mashonaland West

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Fishing

Wildlife

Local markets

Jungle safaris

MOTH holiday resort

Crocodile Farm

Boat hire and charter

Cruisers



