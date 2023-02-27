Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West"
Mashonaland West is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]]. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).
Mashonaland Westis one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]]. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).
The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, [[Lake Kariba]] on the North West, [[Mashonaland Central]] on the East and North East, [[Midlands]] on the South and South West, [[Matabeleland North]] on the West and [[Mashonaland East]] on the South East.
The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, [[Lake Kariba]] on the North West, [[Mashonaland Central]] on the East and North East, [[Midlands]] on the South and South West, [[Matabeleland North]] on the West and [[Mashonaland East]] on the South East.
Mashonaland West is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi. It has an area of 57,441 km² and a population of approximately 1.5 million (in 2012).
The province is bordered by, Zambia on the North, Lake Kariba on the North West, Mashonaland Central on the East and North East, Midlands on the South and South West, Matabeleland North on the West and Mashonaland East on the South East.
Towns in Mashonaland West
Activities and attractions in Mashonaland West
- Fishing
- Wildlife
- Local markets
- Jungle safaris
- MOTH holiday resort
- Crocodile Farm
- Boat hire and charter
- Cruisers
References
- ↑ ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided, Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022