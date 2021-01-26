Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West Province"

'''Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces ]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes areas such as [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Chinhoyi]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]].

'''Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten provinces in [[Zimbabwe]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes areas such as [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Chinhoyi]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]].

Population

It is home to about 1 501 656 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).
























