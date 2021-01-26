Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West Province"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten
|+
'''Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe ]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes areas such as [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Chinhoyi]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]].
==Population==
==Population==
|Line 60:
|Line 60:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
Revision as of 11:26, 26 January 2021
Mashonaland West Province
|Population
(2012)
|1 501 656
Mashonaland West Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes areas such as Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Chinhoyi, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi.
Population
It is home to about 1 501 656 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).