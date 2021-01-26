Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West Province"

Pindula

'''Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes areas such as [[Kariba]], [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Chinhoyi]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]].  
  
 
==Population==
==References==
 
Mashonaland West Province
Population
 (2012)
1 501 656

Mashonaland West Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Chinhoyi. It includes areas such as Kariba, Hurungwe, Makonde, Chinhoyi, Zvimba, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Sanyati and Karoi.

Population

It is home to about 1 501 656 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).


References

