Difference between revisions of "Mashonaland West Province"

''' Mashonaland West Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Its administrative capital is [[Chinhoyi]]. It includes areas such as [[Kariba ]] , [[Hurungwe]], [[Makonde]], [[Chinhoyi]], [[Zvimba]], [[Norton]], [[Chegutu]], [[Kadoma]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]], [[Sanyati]] and [[Karoi]].

