Difference between revisions of "Mashonga Kangaderere"

In July 2018, Mashonga Kangaderere was elected to Ward 14 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 4919 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Hurungwe RDC with 4919 votes, beating Alec Sithole of MDC-Alliance with 1307 votes and Happy Kapumha of NPF with 1205 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]