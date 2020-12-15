Mashwede Village is a 7 000 square metre recreational facility located along Highglen Road near the ]]Glen View Furniture Complex]] in Harare, Zimbabwe.

History

The recreational facility was opened in October 2019. Mashwede Village is owned by Alex Mashamhanda[1]

Location

Mashwede Village is located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare.[1]

Activities

The recreational facility has a children’s play centre, food outlets, butchery, bars and a braai area. Apart from the main bar, Mashwede also boasts a VIP enclosure.[1]