Mashwede Village is a 7 000 square metre recreational facility located along Highglen Road near the ]]Glen View Furniture Complex]] in Harare, Zimbabwe.
History
The recreational facility was opened in October 2019. Mashwede Village is owned by Alex Mashamhanda[1]
Location
Mashwede Village is located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare.[1]
Activities
The recreational facility has a children’s play centre, food outlets, butchery, bars and a braai area. Apart from the main bar, Mashwede also boasts a VIP enclosure.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tendai Chara, Mashwede Village: A reveller’s paradise, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 22, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020