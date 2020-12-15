Difference between revisions of "Mashwede Village"
Latest revision as of 12:40, 15 December 2020
Mashwede Village is a 7 000 square metre recreational facility located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare, Zimbabwe.
History
The recreational facility was opened in October 2019. Mashwede Village is owned by Alex Mashamhanda[1]
Location
Mashwede Village is located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare.[1]
Activities
The recreational facility has a children’s play centre, food outlets, butchery, bars and a braai area. Apart from the main bar, Mashwede also boasts a VIP enclosure.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tendai Chara, Mashwede Village: A reveller’s paradise, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 22, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020