'''Mashwede Village''' is a 7 000 square metre recreational facility located along Highglen Road near the [[Glen View Furniture Complex]] in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==History==
==References==
 
<references/>
Mashwede Village is a 7 000 square metre recreational facility located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare, Zimbabwe.

History

The recreational facility was opened in October 2019. Mashwede Village is owned by Alex Mashamhanda[1]

Location

Mashwede Village is located along Highglen Road near the Glen View Furniture Complex in Harare.[1]

Activities

The recreational facility has a children’s play centre, food outlets, butchery, bars and a braai area. Apart from the main bar, Mashwede also boasts a VIP enclosure.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tendai Chara, Mashwede Village: A reveller’s paradise, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 22, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020


