Masimba "Member in charge" Dinyero is a Zimbabwean former football player and a coach in Zimbabwe. Dinyero is one of the greatest players to have played for Dynamos Football Club. He was also known as Dutch after having spent some time playing some years playing five-a-side soccer in the Netherlands. In 1989 he won soccer star of the year.

Background

Masimba Dinyero was born on 7 March 1967 in Shurugwi.[1] He is said to have grown up at Mbare police camp where his father was the head chef.

Career

Masimba started his football career at a young age but it was when he turned 18 that he started playing for White Mans Football Club when he was an 18 year old.[1] He played for four years at the club before joining Black Mambas Football Club in 1985. He completed his education while he was also playing for Mambas, that was also around the same time that he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He did not stop playing soccer, his career continued to blossom which saw him joining Dembare. He went on to be named soccer star of the year in 1989 following an impressive season with Mambas in which they almost clinched the league title. Mambas was bought by Black Pool Football Club and Dinyero remained part of the team up until 1996 when he was bought by Dynamos. Arguably, he had his greatest with the Glamour Boys. The member in charge, as he was known by the supporters was part of the all-star Dembare line up that reached the final of the African Champions League in 1998. The team included other stars such as Murape Murape, Desmond Maringwa, Callisto Pasuwa and Stanley Chirambadare. He played for the team from 1996 to 2001 when he left the club to join Sporting Lions and eventually Flame Lily where he played for just a season.[1] When Black Mambas made a return to the top flight league, Dinyero was both player and coach of the club. He also had a very successful career with the national team and was part of Reinhard Fabisch's Dream Team.





Coaching career

Masimba has coached since he resigned from football. He was at one point the assistant coach at FC Platinum where Lloyd Mutasa was the head coach. He was also the assistant coach to Lloyd Mutasa at Dembare. In February 2018, Dinyero was appointed head coach of Chisumbanje, Green Fuel. The team had qualified to play in ZIFA Eastern region Division One after gaining promotion from Division 2 in 2017.

Accolades

Soccer Star of the year (1989)

Clubs Played For

Dynamos Football Club

Black Mambas

Black Pool

Flame Lily

Sporting Lions



