Tavengwa was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on 2 January 2021.

Masimba Tavengwa

Masimba Tavengwa was a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman before his death from Covid-19 on December 31, 2020 at Arundel Hospital in Harare at around 4PM. He was aged 48.

Background

Tavengwa survived by two children, a boy and a girl.[1]

Political Career

He had been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at Zanu-PF headquarters.[1]

Death

Tawengwa had tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Nick Mangwana, who had worked with Tavengwa in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

He had attended the 114th Central Committee meeting on December 30, 2020. However, he left the meeting because of sickness and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and he gotten tested again.[1]

Tavengwa was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on 2 January 2021.[2]

References



