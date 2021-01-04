Difference between revisions of "Masimba Tawengwa"
Masimba Tavengwa was a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman before his death from Covid-19 on December 31, 2020 at Arundel Hospital in Harare at around 4PM. He was aged 48.
Background
Tavengwa survived by two children, a boy and a girl.[1]
Political Career
He had been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at Zanu-PF headquarters.[1]
Death
Tawengwa had tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.
Nick Mangwana, who had worked with Tavengwa in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.
He had attended the 114th Central Committee meeting on December 30, 2020. However, he left the meeting because of sickness and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and he gotten tested again.[1]
Tavengwa was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on 2 January 2021.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde Tawengwa dies of Covid-19 . . ., The Herald, Published: December 31, 2020, Retrieved: January 4, 2021
- ↑ Victor Maphosa, Ambassador Katsande consoles Tawengwa family, The Herald, Published: January 4, 2021, Retrieved: Janaury 4, 2021