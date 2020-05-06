Difference between revisions of "Masimbi Masimbi"

In July 2018, Masimbi Masimbi was elected to Ward 9 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3522 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Manyame RDC with 3522 votes, beating Precious Jeche of MDC-Alliance with 1645 votes, Odius Makoma of MDC-T with 580 votes, Alfred Maliana]], independent with 277 votes and Pinias Matizarutsva, independent with 71 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

