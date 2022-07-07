Difference between revisions of "Masipula Sithole"

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Harare]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

Sithole also authored "Fighting Authoritarianism in Zimbabwe" and was a columnist in Zimbabwean newspapers.

Sithole is most known for writing the book ''"[[Zimbabwe struggles within the struggle]]"'' which was published in 1977 in [[Rhodesia]] before it was to attain independence and renamed [[Zimbabwe]]. The book is noted for revealing facts of infighting among the emerging black political leadership who were fighting for independence.

Dr. '''Masipula Sithole''' (died 4 April 2003, aged 56) was a Zimbabwean scholar, political scientist, and author. Sithole was a long time critic of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] political party and its leader, [[Robert Mugabe]]. He was also the younger brother of Reverend [[Ndabaningi Sithole]], who was one of the founders of ZANU PF.

Tirivanhu Mudariki of Zanu PF with 11 967 votes,

Masipula Sithole of ZUM with 5 055 votes.

Turnout - 18 371 votes or 56.76 %