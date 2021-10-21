|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Masiyephambili College''' is a co-educational, multi-ethnic, day school, founded in '''1999''', in [[Bulawayo]] [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

'''Masiyephambili College''' is a co-educational, multi-ethnic, day school, founded in '''1999''', in [[Bulawayo]] [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Masiyephambili College is a co-educational, multi-ethnic, day school, founded in 1999, in Bulawayo Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Masiyephambili College logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Ullswater Drive, Croome Road, Montrose, P.O. Box 6048, Morningiside, Bulawayo





Telephone: +263 29 2479053, General Line: (09) 473919/ 479053 Head: (09)473918, Deputy Head: (09) 473917,

Cell:

Email: masiyec@mweb.co.zw

Web: http://masiyephambili.com/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Masiyephambil College is a private school that was founded in 1999.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information