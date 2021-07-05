

Maskiri is an award-winning Zimbabwean rapper/musician who came to the limelight at the turn of the century with hits such as Tambudzai and Zverudo Zvaramba. Controversy has always followed the talented rapper as he has had his music banned due to it containing explicit lyrics for Zimbabwean listeners.

Background

Maskiri was born Alishias Musimbe in April 1980 in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza. He attended Chinembiri Primary School in Chitungwiza and Chemhanza Secondary School where he was expelled for bullying other students and absconding lessons. His parents were angry and disowned him before sending him to Guruve. He came back after a year and apologised.[1] He has four younger brothers and two sisters.

Children

Maskiri has two children with his ex-wife Beular Munetsi. On 29 October 2013, Maskiri was ordered to pay $150 towards the upkeep of his two children by a Chitungwiza Civil Court magistrate.

His wife said Maskiri had not been taking care of his children since 2004.

Alishias Musimbe told the court that he could not afford the US$400 Munetsi was claiming because his earnings were very low. Maskiri agreed to pay US$150 for maintenance, pay school fees and buy school uniforms twice in January and June for the two children.[2]

Music career

He first hogged the limelight in the new millennium where he was part of the group Phathood Entertainment with Munetsi, Mr Cee and the late Action Jackson.[3] The rapper became famous in 2002 after releasing his debut album Muviri Wese which carried the hit songs Tambudzai, Zverudo Zvaramba (featuring Roki) and Dhara Rangu. Maskiri has six albums to his name namely Muviri Wese, Blue Movie, Tapinda Tapinda, Ndotown Yacho, New Look (2010) and Recovery(2013). Recorded at Bantu Beats Studios in South Africa, the New Look album contained hits such as Handina Kwandinoenda and Wenera (featuring Nox Guni and Chagwa Black. Wenera topped the charts in 2012 becoming number two on Power FM's top 100. The video (makiri's first ever) came up tops on Zimbabwean television. On 22 December 2012, he embarked on his maiden United Kingdom tour with Trevor Dongo and Leonard Mapfumo.

Banned Songs

In November 2004 he was told by DJs that his CD was banned from the airwaves because of what ZBC radio bosses considered offensive content.

Blue Movie (Album)

Awards

In 2012, he won the Best Male Artist at the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

Discography

Albums

Mbinga From Binga (2021)

(2021) Muviri Wese (2003)

(2003) Blue Movie (2005)

(2005) Tapinda Tapinda (2007)

(2007) Ndo Taundi Yacho (2009)

(2009) Come Back (2019)

(2019) New Look (2011)[4][5]

Controversy

At one time he nursed a broken leg for allegedly jumping off the third floor after being caught with someone's wife in 2005. In 2002 his song Dhara Rangu was banned following an outcry by Christians that the song contained elements of blasphemy.

Mbinga From Binga

In the song, Maskiri at 0:10 seconds sings, Handina musoro kunge Tapiwa Makore, a reference to the brutally murdered Murewa boy, Tapiwa Makore.

Makore was slain in cold blood allegedly by his uncles in September 2020 in Nyamutumbu Village, Murewa in a suspected ritual murder.

Makore’s remains were eventually buried without his head this year in March 2021.

The lyrics about Tapiwa Makore did not sit well with some people who made their feelings known about the subject. However, others defended Maskiri saying that he was merely expressing himself through his music.

After noting the controversy around the Tapiwa Makore lyrics, Maskiri tried to explain himself saying that the line was a metaphor. He also addressed sentiments that he had gone over the line, by saying that music has no boundaries when one is expressing their feelings. The rapper added that Tapiwa Makore’s horrific murder had affected him.[6]

“The Tapiwa [Makore] line was not insensitive as many would have thought, it’s a metaphor. I deliberately used the line so that people can revisit the Tapiwa Makore conversation, people had been quiet and forgetful. I think it really worked and made people talk about it. The Tapiwa Makore story saddens me and I don’t wish to see that brutal killing happening to anyone especially at that young age, I hope his family finds comfort.”

MASKIRI - Mbinga From Binga (Official Visual)