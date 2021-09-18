Difference between revisions of "Masotsha Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 10:19, 18 September 2021
Masotsha Secondary School is in Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 3711 Sigwadi Rd, Magwegwe North, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 521330, 09 520899
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Masotsha-HIGH-School-243985019068812/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.