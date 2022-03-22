|description= Master Makope is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Makope was the Zanu-PF candidate in Mwenezi East Constituency for the parliamentary by-election. Makope is also a qualified teacher.

Master Makope is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Makope was the Zanu-PF candidate in Mwenezi East Constituency for the parliamentary by-election. Makope is also a qualified teacher.

Education

Master Makope is the holder of BA General Degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and a BSc Honours degree in Geography and Environmental Science from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).[1]

Background

Makope was born and bred in Zvirikure village’s ward 5 under Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi.[1]

Career

Makope taught at Mwenezi Government High School for 18 years and held various positions of leadership in the school's administration and sports before he was promoted to head Avhunga Secondary School in 2020.[1]

Politics

When Makope won the Zanu-PF primary election he was the headmaster at Avhunga Secondary School. He was also Mwenezi District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for commissariat when he won the Zanu PF primary elections in Mwenezi East.

On 8 May 2021, Master Makope polled 2576 votes to beat 12 other candidates who were vying for the right to represent Zanu-PF in the by-election on 26 March 2022. Polling took place at 33 centres across the constituency with a team led by the provincial secretary for commissariat Jevas Masosota presiding over the polls.[2]

Makope also served as a councillor between 2013 and 2018. He is also the former Mwenezi RDC vice-chairperson.

In Zanu PF he has held the position of secretary for education for Chidzine District since 2002.[1]