In Zanu PF he has held the position of secretary for education for Chidzine District since 2002.<ref name="TZ"/>

Makope also served as a councillor between 2013 and 2018. He is also the former Mwenezi RDC vice-chairperson.

On 8 May 2021, Master Makope polled 2576 votes to beat 12 other candidates who were vying for the right to represent Zanu-PF in the by-election on 26 March 2022. Polling took place at 33 centres across the constituency with a team led by the provincial secretary for commissariat Jevas Masosota presiding over the polls.<ref name = "TH">George Maponga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/headmaster-wins-zanu-pf-mwenezi-east-primaries/ Headmaster wins Zanu PF Mwenezi East primaries], ''The Herald'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By - elections ( March_2022)]] ) [[Mwenezi]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:

When Makope won the Zanu - PF primary election he was the headmaster at Avhunga Secondary School. He was also Mwenezi District Coordinating Committee ( DCC ) secretary for commissariat when he won the Zanu PF primary elections in Mwenezi East .

In Zanu PF he has held the position of secretary for education for Chidzine District since '''2002'''. <ref name = "TZ"/>

''' Makope ''' also served as a councillor between '''2013''' and '''2018'''. He is also the former Mwenezi RDC vice-chairperson .

Makope taught at Mwenezi Government High School for 18 years and held various positions of leadership in the school's administration and sports before he was promoted to head Avhunga Secondary School in 2020 . <ref name="TZ"/>

On '''8 May 2021''', Master Makope polled 2576 votes to beat 12 other candidates who were vying for the right to represent Zanu PF in the by-election on '''26 March 2022'''. Polling took place at 33 centres across the constituency with a team led by the provincial secretary for commissariat [[Jevas Masosota]] presiding over the polls. <ref name = "TH">George Maponga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/headmaster-wins-zanu-pf-mwenezi-east-primaries/ Headmaster wins Zanu PF Mwenezi East primaries], ''The Herald'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

When ''' Makope ''' won the Zanu-PF primary election he was the headmaster at [[Avhunga Secondary School]]. He was also [[Mwenezi]] District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for commissariat when he won the Zanu PF primary elections in Mwenezi East .

Makope was born and bred in Zvirikure village’s ward 5 under Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi. <ref name="TZ"/>

'''Makope''' taught at [[Mwenezi Government High School]] for 18 years and held various positions of leadership in the school's administration and sports before he was promoted to head [[Avhunga Secondary School]] in '''2020'''. <ref name="TZ"/>

BSc Honours degree in Geography and Environmental Science from [[Great Zimbabwe University]] (GZU). <ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref > <br/ >

Master Makope is the holder of BA General Degree from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) and a BSc Honours degree in Geography and Environmental Science from [[Great Zimbabwe University]] (GZU).<ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

'''Master Makope''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In 2022, Makope was the Zanu-PF candidate in Mwenezi East Constituency for the parliamentary by-election. Makope is also a qualified teacher.

'''Master Makope''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In 2022, Makope was the Zanu-PF candidate in Mwenezi East Constituency for the parliamentary by-election. Makope is also a qualified teacher.

Master Makope is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Makope was the Zanu-PF candidate in Mwenezi East Constituency for the parliamentary by-election. Makope is also a qualified teacher.

Personal Details

Born: Zvirikure village’s ward 5 under Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi. [1]



School / Education

Tertiary Education: BA General Degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

BSc Honours degree in Geography and Environmental Science from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU). [1]



Service/Career

Makope taught at Mwenezi Government High School for 18 years and held various positions of leadership in the school's administration and sports before he was promoted to head Avhunga Secondary School in 2020. [1]

Politics

When Makope won the Zanu-PF primary election he was the headmaster at Avhunga Secondary School. He was also Mwenezi District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for commissariat when he won the Zanu PF primary elections in Mwenezi East.

On 8 May 2021, Master Makope polled 2576 votes to beat 12 other candidates who were vying for the right to represent Zanu PF in the by-election on 26 March 2022. Polling took place at 33 centres across the constituency with a team led by the provincial secretary for commissariat Jevas Masosota presiding over the polls. [2]

Makope also served as a councillor between 2013 and 2018. He is also the former Mwenezi RDC vice-chairperson.

In Zanu PF he has held the position of secretary for education for Chidzine District since 2002. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mwenezi East returned to Parliament:

Master Makope of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes,

of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes, Tendekai Mandizvidza of CCC with 1 573 voters,

Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress with 191 votes.

Events

further Reading