Difference between revisions of "Masvingo"

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Masvingo Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

[[Josiah Hungwe]] worked as Provincial Governor for Masvingo for some time until he was removed under allegations of leaking secrets to the U.S. Embassy, alongside his wife and ex-Labour Minister [[July Moyo]].

Masvingo

Masvingo is one of Zimbabwe's smaller cities which is located on south eastern part of Zimbabwe. It is the capital of the Masvingo Province. The city is known mostly for it's proximity to the Great Zimbabwe Ruins, an ancient city located about 28 kilometers away.

Masvingo, formally Fort Victoria is one of the oldest towns in Zimbabwe having been found in 1890. Mostly populated by the Karanga people, the town is located in south-eastern part of the country bordering Mozambique on its eastern border and Matabeleland South to the south, Midlands to the north and west and Manicaland to the north east.





Government and Infrastructure

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Masvingo North returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Masvingo South returned to Parliament:

Eddison Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo of Zanu PF - 42 672 votes.

Jemitias Hungwe Matende of PF-ZAPU - 291 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo Central returned to Parliament:

Dzikamai Mavhaire of Zanu PF with 26 188 votes,

Naboth Musabayana of ZUM with 3 905 votes.

Turnout - 32 062 voters or 76.36 %

Masvingo North returned:

George Mudukuti of Zanu PF, unopposed.

Masvingo South returned:

Eddison Zvobgo of Zanu PF, unopposed.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo Central returned to Parliament:

Masvingo North returned:

Gorerazvo Stan Mudenge of Zanu PF with 8 146 votes,

Joseph Mutema of MDC with 7 224 votes,

Sylvester Beji, Independent, with 1 050 votes,

Masvingo South returned:

Edson Jonasi Zvobgo of Zanu PF with 14 954 votes,

Zachariah Isaac Rioga of MDC with 5 544 votes,

Mwenzi Isaiah Shumba, alias Mwasvayamwando, of Zanu PF with 22 676 votes.



The Masvingo Local Government is Masvingo Municipality and Masvingo RDC.

Masvingo is the capital of Masvingo Province.

Masvingo is served by Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Founding

The Masvingo City

Masvingo was Rhodesia's first town having been built by the Pioneer Column when it arrived in Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe). The fort was built in 1890, and was named Fort Victoria after then queen of England, Queen Victoria. By 1899 however the the prefix was dropped and it became plain Victoria, only to revert to its original name in 1917.[1]

In 1982, it was renamed Nyanda, for about six months, after which it was changed again from Nyanda to Masvingo (also in 1982).

Geography and Climate

Masvingo stands at coordinates 20°3'S, 30°52'E. The city has a mean temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius and total annual precipitation that averages 614.4 mm. The sun in Masvingo averages 2991 hours annualy.[2]





Tourist Attractions

Mutirikwi Dam

Great Zimbabwe Monument

The ruins are one of the oldest in Africa having been built without mortar around 1250 AD.

Lake Mutirikwi and Mutirikwi Recreational Park

This is the largest man-made lake within the country that offers fishing and boating activities.

Bondolfi, Serima & Driefontein missions

Bushman Paintings

Civic centre and gardens

Copota school for the Blind

Glenlivet

Kyle Recreational Park (Mutirikwi Recreational Park)

The area has superb mountains

Italian Chapel

This magnificent site was built by Italian prisoners of war during World War 2.[3]

Events

In December 1991, the Maxim gun, removed at independence and taken to the Military Museum in Gweru, was remounted at its original site at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and Leopold Takawira Avenue, apparently a few days before Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the town in October. The Town Clerk, Cde Tsunga Mhangami, alluding to political reforms taking place worldwide, said the remounting of the gun was “part of the changes.’’ “People are beginning to be politically mature and because the gun has always been a part of this town, it would therefore be unfair for future generations of this town to be deprived of their history’’, he said. [4]

(Other information is that the machine gun was the Gardener Gun brought with the Pioneer Column)