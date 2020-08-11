Difference between revisions of "Masvingo Airport"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
The Airport was constructed in 1952. It has an elevation of 3596 feet and the runway is 1726 metres long and 18 meters wide. The runway handles light and medium sized aircraft. The airport is also used for mercy flights such as medical air rescue and by the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]] , since it is located next to the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] provincial headquarters for [[
|+
The Airport was constructed in 1952. It has an elevation of 3596 feet and the runway is 1726 metres long and 18 meters wide. The runway handles light and medium sized aircraft. The airport is also used for mercy flights such as medical air rescue and by the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]] , since it is located next to the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] provincial headquarters for [[Brigade]].
<ref name="CAAZ"> [http://www.caaz.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=28&Itemid=55 Masvingo Airport], ''CAAZ, Published: , Retrieved: 15 May 2018''</ref>
<ref name="CAAZ"> [http://www.caaz.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=28&Itemid=55 Masvingo Airport], ''CAAZ, Published: , Retrieved: 15 May 2018''</ref>
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 08:01, 11 August 2020
|Masvingo Airport
|Summary
|Location
|Masvingo
Masvingo Airport is an airport in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. Masvingo airport is situated 2.5 miles east of Masvingo and provides air access to Masvingo town, Lake Mutirikwi, Kyle Recreational Park and the Great Zimbabwe National Monument. The airport is mainly used by residents of Masvingo, tourists, mining companies such as Murowa Diamonds, Bikita Minerals, Renco Mine and the farming community in Masvingo.
Background
The Airport was constructed in 1952. It has an elevation of 3596 feet and the runway is 1726 metres long and 18 meters wide. The runway handles light and medium sized aircraft. The airport is also used for mercy flights such as medical air rescue and by the Airforce of Zimbabwe , since it is located next to the Zimbabwe National Army provincial headquarters for 4th Brigade.
[1]
References
- ↑ Masvingo Airport, CAAZ, Published: , Retrieved: 15 May 2018