Difference between revisions of "Masvingo Bus Accident (4 July 2013)"

Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Bus Accident (4 July 2013) The Bus Wreckage lying on its Roof Details Date 4 July 2013 Time morning Location 59 km Peg Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway Country Zimbabwe Bus operator Kingswin Bus Company and Bindura Haulage Bus owner Kingswin Bus Company and Bindura Haulage Cause The Bus Caught Fire and Collided with a Haulage Truck Statistics Deaths 6 Injuries 19 Damage both busses

Details

Six people died on the spot and one of them was burnt beyond recognition, while 23 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in from South Africa side-swiped with a haulage truck along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road on the morning of 4 July 2015.[1] The accident occurred near the 59 km-peg along the road and the bus which had 54 passengers on board was heading towards Masvingo. The Zimbabwe Republic Police identified the bus which belonged Kingswing Bus Company while the truck was from Bindura Haulage.[1] Speaking on the sidelines of the accident, one of the senior police officers was quoted as saying, “On approaching the 59km peg, the bus and the truck side-swiped resulting with the bus veering off the road and landed on its right side. The bus then caught fire and six passengers died on the spot. One of them was burnt beyond recognition,” The injured were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for medical treatment.[1]

Some of the injured passengers in Hospital