Difference between revisions of "Masvingo Bus Accident (4 July 2013)"

Latest revision as of 12:44, 27 April 2021
|Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Bus Accident (4 July 2013)
|Details
|Date
|4 July 2013
|Time
|morning
|Location
|59 km Peg Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway
|Country
|Zimbabwe
|Bus operator
|Kingswin Bus Company and Bindura Haulage
|Bus owner
|Kingswin Bus Company and Bindura Haulage
|Cause
|The Bus Caught Fire and Collided with a Haulage Truck
|Statistics
|Deaths
|6
|Injuries
|19
|Damage
|both busses
Date: 4 July 2013
Location: Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway
Involved: Kingswin Passenger Bus and Haulage Truck
Deaths: 6
Injuries: 19 injured
Cause of Accident: The Bus Caught Fire and Collided with a Haulage Truck
Details
Six people died on the spot and one of them was burnt beyond recognition, while 23 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in from South Africa side-swiped with a haulage truck along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road on the morning of 4 July 2015.[1] The accident occurred near the 59 km-peg along the road and the bus which had 54 passengers on board was heading towards Masvingo. The Zimbabwe Republic Police identified the bus which belonged Kingswing Bus Company while the truck was from Bindura Haulage.[1] Speaking on the sidelines of the accident, one of the senior police officers was quoted as saying, “On approaching the 59km peg, the bus and the truck side-swiped resulting with the bus veering off the road and landed on its right side. The bus then caught fire and six passengers died on the spot. One of them was burnt beyond recognition,” The injured were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for medical treatment.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 T. Chitagu, Charred accident victims yet to be identified,NewsDay, published:13 Jul 2013,retrieved:22Jan 2015"