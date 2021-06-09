Masvingo Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers mainly the south-eastern parts of the country and its administrative capital is Masvingo city. The province was previously known as Victoria Province in Rhodesia.

History

Masvingo Province has a lot of history dating back to the pre-colonial period. In the pre-colonial period, Masvingo province was the centre of activity with the Great Zimbabwe State being headquartered there. The state had a considerable population which was concentrated in the then Zimbabwean plateau spreading to as far as present day Mashonaland Central. It was also the centre of trade with Portuguese traders visiting the area in search of gold, iron and copper. At colonisation, Masvingo was used as the highway from South Africa to Salisbury. Fort Victoria was one of the first white settlements established by the Pioneer Column in the country as a link between Salisbury and Fort Tuli (on the Botswana border).

Population

The province had an overall population of 1 485 090. The male population stood at 697 992 while females comprised 787 098 (figures as at 2012).[1]

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Towns and Districts

Masvingo Province has seven districts:

Main Attractions

Masvingo Province has a number of recreational attractions. These include the Great Zimbabwe located south-east of Masvingo. The monuments are the second largest stone settlement in Africa. The site was declared a cultural heritage site by the United Nations Education and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO). The site is of great historical significance to the country in the sense that it is where the name Zimbabwe came from. Besides the Great Zimbabwe, there is also the Gonarezhou National Park, which has a variety of wildlife and vegetation and is one of the biggest game parks in the country. Lake Mutirikwi and Mutirikwi Recreational Park located a few miles away from the Great Zimbabwe is also another major attraction which offers a number of recreational facilities such as fishing and game viewing.

In 2021, the Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson was Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.