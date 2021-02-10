Difference between revisions of "Masvingo Provincial Hospital"

Masvingo Provincial Hospital is the referral hospital serving 1,7 million people in the province.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital, is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

75 Hay Robertson Road, Masvingo

20°03'37.0"S 30°49'41.2"E

Tel: +263 39 262 112, +263 39264096,

Cell:

Email:

In August 2019, the hospital suffered power losses from load shedding, and could not raise the money to exempt the hospital form this practice. This information was made in a report on the state of the hospital before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care in Masvingo recently, hospital superintendent Dr Julius Chirengwa said the institution was adversely affected by the power cuts and in need of uninterrupted power supply. He said the hospital, besides being strategic was being treated like residential areas, a situation putting lives of some patients, especially those with chronic diseases at risk.

In October 2019, it was reported that Masvingo General Hospital was unhygienically disposing of medical waste due to their failure to access coal, a major fuel used to incinerate the waste. The hospital is also supposed to offer incineration services to Population Services International. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source said the hospital has now resorted to piling the waste outside the hospital, where a Ministry of Health truck, registration number GHCW 1257, is being used to dump the refuse.

In December 2019, it was reported that Masvingo Hospital had no oxygen for any patients other than those in the theatre.

Addition problems included critical food shortages. Recently patients went for three days getting just one meal a day, as a result of which vendors were moving right into the wards.

The hospital no longer provides ambulances for patients referred to bigger hospitals.

There is no water at the hospital and relatives are bringing water to bath patients. The situation means patients can go for days without water.

There is also no power at the hospital.

