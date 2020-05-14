Difference between revisions of "Masvingo United Football Club"

Masvingo United Football Club is a Zimbabwean football club. It is based in Masvingo and was established in 1997. They played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League since 2002 to 2011, (the highest division). They were repeatedly relegated to Division One after those successful years. The club used to be bankrolled by the late Tanda Tavaruva (Mhunga).

History

The years 2009–2010 were spent in ZIFA Eastern region division 1. During this time, Tavaruva was not sponsoring the club. During this period, initially, Mutema, in partnership with a South African drink making company, Zimanzi, sponsored the club, naming the club Zimanzi Masvingo FC. At the end of the 2010 season the club was promoted to the Premier league. The same year Zimanzi pulled out of the sponsorship deal. Entering the premiership at the beginning of the 2011 season, Mutema sponsored the club, then named Masvingo United FC.

Financial troubles besieged the club again. Mutema did not have the capacity to sponsor the club on his own. The new owner of the Masvingo Division 1 club Setheo United sponsored Masvingo United. Disagreements between this new sponsor and Mutema led to the Setheo United sponsor forming his own club – Setheo United. Masvingo was relegated again at the end of the 2011 season. In 2012 Masvingo United was fifth on the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 log after Triangle United Football Club, Hippo Valley, Setheo and Mutare City.

During the 2005 football season Mavingo United landed among the top 4 best supported and performing clubs in Zimbabwe. They lost the championship battle to CAPS United Football Club on the last day, in the 2005 season and ended the season on position 2. In the 2006 season, Masvingo United completed the season on position 3, trailing Champions Highlanders Football Club and the now defunct runners up, Motor Action. Masvingo United came fourth in revenues in the Zimbabwean top league, after Highlanders, CAPS & Dynamos Football Club.

On 10 March 2019, Masvingo United and Masvingo Pirates have merged to form Masvingo FC with high hopes of bringing back Premier Soccer League games to the Ancient City.

Achievements

ZIFA Unity Cup x2 (2002 and 2005)

Zimbabwe Independence Trophy x2 (2006 and 2007)

OK Woza Bhora x1 (2005)

Performance in CAF competitions

CAF Cup Winners' Cup appearance (2003 Preliminary Round)

Former Coaches

Charles Mhlauri

Fewdays Musonda

Lovemore Nyabeza (Late)

Never Gombera (Late)

Angirayi Chapo

Saul Chaminuka

Tavaka Gumbo

Luke Masomere

Taurai Mangwiro

Notable former players

Picture Gallery