Latest revision as of 17:36, 26 April 2021
Matabeleland North Province which covers parts of the Matabeleland region is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. The province covers northeastern parts of the country and stretches to the country's border with Zambia. Lupane is the capital of the province.
Districts and Population Distribution
The province has 9 districts which are Victoria Falls, Bubi, Hwange, Hwange Urban, Umguza, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Binga and Lupane. According to the 2012 census results, the province has a population of 749 017. The male population was 360 766 whilst the female population stood at 388 241.[1] The Population is distributed in the respective districts which are as follows:
Victoria Falls
- Overall Population : 33 784
- Male : 16 254
- Female: 17 494.[1]
Hwange Rural
- Overall Population: 62 670
- Male:30 687
- Female:31 983.[1]
Hwange Urban
- Overall Population: 37 522
- Male:18 501
- Female:19 021.[1]
Tsholotsho
- Overall Population: 115 119
- Male:52 930
- Female:62 189.[1]
Bubi
- Overall Population: 61 883
- Male:31 680
- Female:30 203.[1]
Umguza
- Overall Population: 89 687
- Male: 47 091
- Female:42 596.[1]
Nkayi
- Overall Population: 109 135
- Male:52 088
- Female: 57 047.[1]
Lupane
- Overall Population:100 161
- Male:47 809
- Female:52 352.[1]
Binga
- Overall Population:139 092
- Male:63 736
- Female:75 356.[1]
Main Attractions
Mat North Province is home to the Mighty Victoria Falls which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, an international tourist resort and a celebrated historical area. Victoria Falls is surrounding by Five Star hotels and lodges which cater for both local and foreign tourists. Activities include game viewing in the Victoria Falls Game Park, bungee jumping, canoeing and fishing. The province is also home to the Hwange National Park, the biggest wildlife conservancy in the country and one of the biggest in the Southern Africa region.
