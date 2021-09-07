The province is also home to the [[Hwange National Park]], the biggest wildlife conservancy in the country and one of the biggest in the Southern Africa region. <br/>

'''Matabeleland North Province''' is home to the[[Victoria Falls]] which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, an international tourist resort and a celebrated historical area. [[Victoria Falls]] is surrounding by Five Star hotels and lodges which cater for both local and foreign tourists. Activities include game viewing in the Victoria Falls Game Park, bungee jumping, canoeing and fishing. <br/>

Matabeleland North Province which covers parts of the Matabeleland region is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. The province covers northeastern parts of the country and stretches to the country's border with Zambia. Lupane is the capital of the province.

Districts and Population Distribution

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

The province has seven districts:

According to the 2012 census results, the province has a population of 749 017. The male population was 360 766 whilst the female population stood at 388 241.[1]

The population was distributed in the districts then which were:

Victoria Falls



Overall Population : 33 784

Male : 16 254

Female: 17 494.[1]

Hwange Rural



Overall Population: 62 670

Male:30 687

Female:31 983.[1]

Hwange Urban



Overall Population: 37 522

Male:18 501

Female:19 021.[1]

Tsholotsho



Overall Population: 115 119

Male:52 930

Female:62 189.[1]

Bubi



Overall Population: 61 883

Male:31 680

Female:30 203.[1]

Umguza



Overall Population: 89 687

Male: 47 091

Female:42 596.[1]

Nkayi



Overall Population: 109 135

Male:52 088

Female: 57 047.[1]

Lupane



Overall Population:100 161

Male:47 809

Female:52 352.[1]

Binga



Overall Population:139 092

Male:63 736

Female:75 356.[1]

Main Attractions

Matabeleland North Province is home to theVictoria Falls which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, an international tourist resort and a celebrated historical area. Victoria Falls is surrounding by Five Star hotels and lodges which cater for both local and foreign tourists. Activities include game viewing in the Victoria Falls Game Park, bungee jumping, canoeing and fishing.

The province is also home to the Hwange National Park, the biggest wildlife conservancy in the country and one of the biggest in the Southern Africa region.

See Ntabazinduna.



Gallery

Some of the Wildlife Species in Mat North

The Natural Environment in Mat North dominated by Indigenous Vegetation

The Mighty Victoria Falls which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Elephant Hills, A Five Star Hotel in Vic Falls



Wildlife in Mat North

Hwange National Park



