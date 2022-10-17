Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland North Province"
*Male:63 736
*Male:63 736
*Female:75 356.[1]
*Female:75 356.<ref name="zimstat"/>
== Main Attractions ==
== Main Attractions ==
Matabeleland North Province which covers parts of the Matabeleland region is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. The province covers northeastern parts of the country and stretches to the country's border with Zambia. Lupane is the capital of the province.
Districts and Population Distribution
Welshman Mabhena was appointed to be the Governor of Matebeleland North Province in the early 1990s, a post he held until November 2000.
The province has seven districts:
According to the 2012 census results, the province has a population of 749 017. The male population was 360 766 whilst the female population stood at 388 241.[1]
The population was distributed in the districts then which were:
Victoria Falls
- Overall Population : 33 784
- Male : 16 254
- Female: 17 494.[1]
Hwange Rural
- Overall Population: 62 670
- Male:30 687
- Female:31 983.[1]
Hwange Urban
- Overall Population: 37 522
- Male:18 501
- Female:19 021.[1]
Tsholotsho
- Overall Population: 115 119
- Male:52 930
- Female:62 189.[1]
Bubi
- Overall Population: 61 883
- Male:31 680
- Female:30 203.[1]
Umguza
- Overall Population: 89 687
- Male: 47 091
- Female:42 596.[1]
Nkayi
- Overall Population: 109 135
- Male:52 088
- Female: 57 047.[1]
Lupane
- Overall Population:100 161
- Male:47 809
- Female:52 352.[1]
Binga
- Overall Population:139 092
- Male:63 736
- Female:75 356.[1]
In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.
Population Totals (May 2022):
Bulawayo Metropolitan - 270 938
Harare Metropolitan - 952 102
Manicaland - 738 624
Mashonaland Central - 536 463
Mashonaland East - 641 668
Mashonaland West - 661 289
Masvingo - 632 320
Matabeleland North - 340 427
Matabeleland South - 267 617
Midlands - 762 928
Total - 5 804376 [2]
Main Attractions
Matabeleland North Province is home to theVictoria Falls which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, an international tourist resort and a celebrated historical area. Victoria Falls is surrounding by Five Star hotels and lodges which cater for both local and foreign tourists. Activities include game viewing in the Victoria Falls Game Park, bungee jumping, canoeing and fishing.
The province is also home to the Hwange National Park, the biggest wildlife conservancy in the country and one of the biggest in the Southern Africa region.
See Ntabazinduna.
Gallery