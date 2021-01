'''Matabeleland North Province''' which covers parts of the Matabeleland region is one of the ten [[ Zimbabwe Provinces]] . The province covers northeastern parts of the country and stretches to the country's border with Zambia. [[ Lupane ]] is the capital of the province.

Districts and Population Distribution

The province has 9 districts which are Victoria Falls, Bubi, Hwange, Hwange Urban, Umguza, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Binga and Lupane. According to the 2012 census results, the province has a population of 749 017. The male population was 360 766 whilst the female population stood at 388 241.[1] The Population is distributed in the respective districts which are as follows:

Victoria Falls

Overall Population : 33 784

Male : 16 254

Female: 17 494.[1]

Hwange Rural

Overall Population: 62 670

Male:30 687

Female:31 983.[1]

Hwange Urban

Overall Population: 37 522

Male:18 501

Female:19 021.[1]

Tsholotsho

Overall Population: 115 119

Male:52 930

Female:62 189.[1]

Bubi

Overall Population: 61 883

Male:31 680

Female:30 203.[1]

Umguza

Overall Population: 89 687

Male: 47 091

Female:42 596.[1]

Nkayi

Overall Population: 109 135

Male:52 088

Female: 57 047.[1]

Lupane

Overall Population:100 161

Male:47 809

Female:52 352.[1]

Binga

Overall Population:139 092

Male:63 736

Female:75 356.[1]

Main Attractions

Mat North Province is home to the Mighty Victoria Falls which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, an international tourist resort and a celebrated historical area. Victoria Falls is surrounding by Five Star hotels and lodges which cater for both local and foreign tourists. Activities include game viewing in the Victoria Falls Game Park, bungee jumping, canoeing and fishing. The province is also home to the Hwange National Park, the biggest wildlife conservancy in the country and one of the biggest in the Southern Africa region.

