Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"

* [[Bulilima]]
* [[Gwanda]]
* [[Insiza]]
* [[Mangwe]]
* [[Matobo]]
Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.
Matabeleland South districts are:
Further Reading
- ↑ Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 26 January 2021