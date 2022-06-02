Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"

Pindula

'''Matabeleland South Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.
  
'''Matabeleland South''' districts are:   
 
* [[Mzingwane]]/Umzingwane
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].

Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.

Matabeleland South districts are:

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

