Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"

Latest revision as of 14:39, 5 September 2022
Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.
Matabeleland South districts are:
- Beitbridge
- Bulilima / Bulilimamangwe
- Gwanda
- Nsiza Inseza / Nseza / Insiza
- Mangwe
- Matobo
- Mzingwane/Umzingwane
Further Reading
- ↑ Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 26 January 2021