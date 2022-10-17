Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Districts_of_Zimbabwe Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe], ''Wikipedia'', Retrieved: 26 January 2021''</ref>
<ref name="Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Districts_of_Zimbabwe Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe], ''Wikipedia'', Retrieved: 26 January 2021''</ref>
Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.
Matabeleland South districts are:
- Beitbridge
- Bulilima / Bulilimamangwe
- Gwanda
- Nsiza Inseza / Nseza / Insiza
- Mangwe
- Matobo
- Mzingwane/Umzingwane
Population
In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.
Population Totals (May 2022):
Bulawayo Metropolitan - 270 938
Harare Metropolitan - 952 102
Manicaland - 738 624
Mashonaland Central - 536 463
Mashonaland East - 641 668
Mashonaland West - 661 289
Masvingo - 632 320
Matabeleland North - 340 427
Matabeleland South - 267 617
Midlands - 762 928
Total - 5 804376 [1]
- ↑ ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided, Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022
- ↑ Wikipedia Districts of Zimbabwe, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 26 January 2021