Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"

In '''October 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on '''31 May 2022'''. <br/>

Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.

Matabeleland South districts are:

Beitbridge

Bulilima / Bulilimamangwe

Gwanda

Nsiza Inseza / Nseza / Insiza

Mangwe

Matobo

Mzingwane/Umzingwane

Population

Further Reading

