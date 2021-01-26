Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Matabeleland South Province"

Page Discussion
(Removing disqus)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Matabeleland South Province''' covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South. It is one of Zimbabwe's ten provinces and its administrative city if Lupane.
+
'''Matabeleland South Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Provinces]]

Revision as of 12:36, 26 January 2021

Matabeleland South Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It covers the southeastern plateau of Zimbabwe and it stretches to the Botswana border on the east and borders South Africa on the South.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Matabeleland_South_Province&oldid=98080"