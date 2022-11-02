Difference between revisions of "Matepatepa"

Pindula

Matepatepa (Mutepatepa) is a village north of Bindura, in Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Matepatepa is about 55km north of Bindura.
Coordinates - 16°57′S 31°20′E.
Altitude: 1140m.
Rainfall: 850mm.
[1]

History

Government/Administration

Population

Further Reading

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
