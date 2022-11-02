Difference between revisions of "Matepatepa"

(No difference)

Matepatepa (Mutepatepa) is a village north of Bindura, in Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Matepatepa is about 55km north of Bindura.

Coordinates - 16°57′S 31°20′E.

Altitude: 1140m.

Rainfall: 850mm.

