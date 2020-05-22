Difference between revisions of "Mater Dei Hospital"

While the Hospital is run by a Board of Trustees, there is a team of highly committed Men & Women that run and manage the Hospital's day to day business. The Department comprises of full time Reception and Accounting staff amongst other key personnel .

The Hospital runs an innovative Medical training institution that's committed to producing quality medical personal that will add unparalleled value to the medical fraternity. The Institute houses a Library as well as state of the art lecture rooms that have modern digital conferencing technology.

It is the department that handles all specialised care and treatment of patients through non-conventional medical treatment. Our Hospital has special Units for Physiotherapy, Audio & Speech Therapy, as well as the Renal Centre.

It is the department responsible for handling and ensuring supply and distribution of prescribed medication to all departments of the Hospital.

It is the department where patients are cared for more extensively than on a normal ward, but not to the point of intensive care, it is appropriate for patients who have had major surgery and for those with single-organ failure.

It is the branch that majors in the medical care and treatment of infants, children, and adolescents. It is staffed with Medical specialists that have majored in child care and needs.

It is a special department that uses operative manual and instrumental techniques on a patient to investigate or treat a pathological condition such as a disease or injury, to help improve bodily function or appearance or to repair unwanted ruptured areas.

It is a special department of the hospital that provides intensive treatment. Intensive Care Unit caters for patients with severe and life-threatening illnesses and injuries, which require constant, close monitoring and support from specialist equipment and medications in order to ensure normal bodily functions.

It specialises in caring for women during pregnancy and childbirth. It also provides care for newborn infants. The Department is always manned by dedicated Midwifery and obstetrics specialists. It houses the hospital's Maternity waiting rooms, Labour rooms & Special care facilities equipped with state of the art technologies.

It specializes in the provision of medical imaging to diagnose and sometimes also treat diseases within the body. The department offers a variety of imaging techniques such as X-ray Radiography, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to diagnose and/or treat diseases. This facillity is equiped with state of the technology to deliver the best results for all the patients.

This department is also known as an Accident & Emergency Department houses the Emergency Room (ER), the Emergency Ward as well as the Trauma Centre. It is a medical treatment facility specializing in emergency medicine, the care of patients who present themselves without prior appointment; either by their own means or by that of an ambulance. The emergency department is primary care center, due to the unplanned nature of patient attendance, the department provides initial treatment for a broad spectrum of illnesses and injuries, some of which may be life-threatening and require immediate attention. The Casualty Department operates 24 hours a day.

As sisters came by sea and rail they had some tales to tell of crates and trunks and baggage, the kitchen sink as well. Police suspicions were aroused, they were checked from day to day but no contraband was found, and so, they waved them on their way,with bags unpacked they set to work and organized a scheme to shop and see and paint and scrub - this formidable team would take risks with heights and weights, no Health and Safety care, No car or bike could they afford but walked from here to there.

It all began with the Four Sisters from the Fransiscan Missionaries of the Devine Motherhood. When the four Sisters came, they found just heaps of sand and brick, while construction took shape they would visit City Hospitals to tend the sick. Their home was with Dominicans in [[Lobengula]] Street whose hospitality and care you simply couldn’t bear. In Bishop Schmidt who welcomed them, they found a friend so dear. The Clergy too, by word and deed, were helpful and sincere through all the years and changing times their service would not cease. Bishop Pius ministered God’s Justice, Love and Peace.

'''Mater Dei Hospital''' (MDH) also known simply as Mater Dei, is an Christian hospital established in 1953, it provides health services and specialist services. It is a Private hospital located in Bulawayo , Zimbabwe. Mater Dei Hospital is owned and operated by a Board of Trustees which include the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood. A Catholic Congregation or group which serves developing countries .<ref name=" materdeihospital "> [ https ://www. materdeihospital . org / about-us ], '' Mater Dei Hospital , Retrieved : 22 May , 2020 ''</ref>

'''Mater Dei Hospital''' is a hospital in [[ Bulawayo ]] and owned by a Board of Trustees of the [[Roman Catholic Church]]. The hospital offers paediatricians, surgery, casualty, Intensive Care Unit and x-ray . <ref name=" ZAF "> [ http ://www. zimbabweaidfund . co.uk / charities_mdh.html Mater Dei Hospital ], '' ZAF , Published : , Retrieved: 20 March 2018 ''</ref>



Mater Dei Hospital (MDH) also known simply as Mater Dei, is an Christian hospital established in 1953, it provides health services and specialist services. It is a Private hospital located in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Mater Dei Hospital is owned and operated by a Board of Trustees which include the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood. A Catholic Congregation or group which serves developing countries.[1]

Background

It all began with the Four Sisters from the Fransiscan Missionaries of the Devine Motherhood. When the four Sisters came, they found just heaps of sand and brick, while construction took shape they would visit City Hospitals to tend the sick. Their home was with Dominicans in Lobengula Street whose hospitality and care you simply couldn’t bear. In Bishop Schmidt who welcomed them, they found a friend so dear. The Clergy too, by word and deed, were helpful and sincere through all the years and changing times their service would not cease. Bishop Pius ministered God’s Justice, Love and Peace.

As sisters came by sea and rail they had some tales to tell of crates and trunks and baggage, the kitchen sink as well. Police suspicions were aroused, they were checked from day to day but no contraband was found, and so, they waved them on their way,with bags unpacked they set to work and organized a scheme to shop and see and paint and scrub - this formidable team would take risks with heights and weights, no Health and Safety care, No car or bike could they afford but walked from here to there.

Medical Departments

The Casualty Department

This department is also known as an Accident & Emergency Department houses the Emergency Room (ER), the Emergency Ward as well as the Trauma Centre. It is a medical treatment facility specializing in emergency medicine, the care of patients who present themselves without prior appointment; either by their own means or by that of an ambulance. The emergency department is primary care center, due to the unplanned nature of patient attendance, the department provides initial treatment for a broad spectrum of illnesses and injuries, some of which may be life-threatening and require immediate attention. The Casualty Department operates 24 hours a day.

The Radiology Department

It specializes in the provision of medical imaging to diagnose and sometimes also treat diseases within the body. The department offers a variety of imaging techniques such as X-ray Radiography, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to diagnose and/or treat diseases. This facillity is equiped with state of the technology to deliver the best results for all the patients.

The Maternity Department

It specialises in caring for women during pregnancy and childbirth. It also provides care for newborn infants. The Department is always manned by dedicated Midwifery and obstetrics specialists. It houses the hospital's Maternity waiting rooms, Labour rooms & Special care facilities equipped with state of the art technologies.

The Intensive Care Unit

It is a special department of the hospital that provides intensive treatment. Intensive Care Unit caters for patients with severe and life-threatening illnesses and injuries, which require constant, close monitoring and support from specialist equipment and medications in order to ensure normal bodily functions.

The Surgicals Unit

It is a special department that uses operative manual and instrumental techniques on a patient to investigate or treat a pathological condition such as a disease or injury, to help improve bodily function or appearance or to repair unwanted ruptured areas.

The Pediatrics/Children's Unit

It is the branch that majors in the medical care and treatment of infants, children, and adolescents. It is staffed with Medical specialists that have majored in child care and needs.

The High Dependency Unit

It is the department where patients are cared for more extensively than on a normal ward, but not to the point of intensive care, it is appropriate for patients who have had major surgery and for those with single-organ failure.

The Pharmaceutical Department

It is the department responsible for handling and ensuring supply and distribution of prescribed medication to all departments of the Hospital.

The Therapy Department

It is the department that handles all specialised care and treatment of patients through non-conventional medical treatment. Our Hospital has special Units for Physiotherapy, Audio & Speech Therapy, as well as the Renal Centre.

Non-Medical Departments

The Training Institute

The Hospital runs an innovative Medical training institution that's committed to producing quality medical personal that will add unparalleled value to the medical fraternity. The Institute houses a Library as well as state of the art lecture rooms that have modern digital conferencing technology.

The Hospital Administration

While the Hospital is run by a Board of Trustees, there is a team of highly committed Men & Women that run and manage the Hospital's day to day business. The Department comprises of full time Reception and Accounting staff amongst other key personnel.

Supporting Departments

The Hospital also have supporting departments that include:

The Church

House Keeping and Maintenance Department

Safety and Security Department

Hospital Visiting Hours

Morning Visit: 1000 - 1200hrs

Evening Visit: 1630 - 1830hrs

References