Difference between revisions of "Matetsi Safari Area"
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
The '''Matetsi Safari Area''' is a hunting safari area in North Western [[Zimbabwe]]close to [[Victoria Falls]].
[[Category:National Parks]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
Latest revision as of 10:43, 25 January 2022
The Matetsi Safari Area is a hunting and safari area in North Western Zimbabwe, close to Victoria Falls.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.