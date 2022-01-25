Difference between revisions of "Mathew Marara"
Mathew Marara, a retired ZNA officer, served as acting director for Housing in the City of Harare (CoH) in 2014.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Former ZNA officer. 2014 - CoH acting Director of Housing.
Events
Caledonian
In February 2014, Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni sent Josephine Ncube and Acting Director for housing Retired Major Mathew Marara to appear in his place before the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Local Government, Rural and Urban Development. Chair Irene Zindi said the committee was “disappointed”. The committee was to take evidence on the Caledonia housing project.
Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the committee that Caledonia was in chaos before their intervention. The Caledonia housing project was then being administered under a government run parastal called Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp) working in partnership with the CoH. Udcorp took charge after housing cooperatives were rendered illegal.
Ncube is said to be linked to Zanu-PF. Last year (2016) mayor Ben Manyenyeni suspended Ncube without allowances and salary following an audit report by the local government ministry which fingered her in a salary scandal; however his decision was met with resistance as Ncube was rescinded back. [1]
Strathaven
Between 2018 and 2019, Mathew Marara, Aron Tayerera, Charles Sigauke and Tutsirai Kanojerera colluded and connived to sell a vacant land space in Strathaven, which was divided into 52 stands. File:Annexure to illegal stands Strathaven 1.pdf
- ↑ [thestandard.co.zw/2019/04/14/council-boss-plots-exit/ Harare Mayor Manyenyeni boycotts parly], Open Parly, Published: 14 February 2017, Retrieved: 7 January 2020