Difference between revisions of "Mathias Masasi"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Mutare RDC with 1064 votes, beating Anamore Marange of MDC-Alliance with 769 votes and Munorwei Mangatu of PRC with 47 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

