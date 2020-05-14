Difference between revisions of "Mathias Mwinde"

In July 2018, Mathias Mwindi was elected to Ward 12 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 786 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Binga RDC with 786 votes, beating Christopher Mwindi of Zanu-PF with 446 votes and Tobias Mugande of PRC with 61 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

