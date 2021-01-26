Difference between revisions of "Mathias Xavier"
Mathias Xavier is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song Tormented Soul which is played in Zimbabwe towards the Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.