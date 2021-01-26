Difference between revisions of "Mathias Xavier"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song Tormented Soul which is played in Zimbabwe towards the Heroes Day commemorations in Aug...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song [[Tormented Soul]] which is played in [[Zimbabwe]] towards the [[Heroes Day]] commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song [[Tormented Soul]] which is played in [[Zimbabwe]] towards the [[Heroes Day]] commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Mozambican Musicians]]
[[Category:Mozambican Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 11:17, 26 January 2021
Mathias Xavier is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song Tormented Soul which is played in Zimbabwe towards the Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
Career
Xavier composed Tormented Soul when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.[1]
References
- ↑ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle, The Herald, Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021