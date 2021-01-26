Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mathias Xavier"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song Tormented Soul which is played in Zimbabwe towards the Heroes Day commemorations in Aug...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song [[Tormented Soul]] which is played in [[Zimbabwe]] towards the [[Heroes Day]] commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
 
'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song [[Tormented Soul]] which is played in [[Zimbabwe]] towards the [[Heroes Day]] commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
Xavier composed [[Tormented Soul]] when Mozambique’s founding president [[Samora Machel]] died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mathias-xavier-and-the-tormented-souls-of-the-struggle/ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle], ''The Herald'', Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Mathias Xavier Biography, Career, Songs -Pindula
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Mathias Xavier, Tormented Soul singer, Mathias Xavier biography
 +
|description=
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt=
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Mozambican Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Mozambican Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 11:17, 26 January 2021

Mathias Xavier is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song Tormented Soul which is played in Zimbabwe towards the Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.

Career

Xavier composed Tormented Soul when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.[1]

References

  1. Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle, The Herald, Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mathias_Xavier&oldid=98060"