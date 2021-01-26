Xavier composed [[Tormented Soul]] when Mozambique’s founding president [[Samora Machel]] died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mathias-xavier-and-the-tormented-souls-of-the-struggle/ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle], ''The Herald'', Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021</ref>

'''Mathias Xavier''' is a Mozambican singer and composer who wrote the song [[Tormented Soul]] which is played in [[Zimbabwe]] towards the [[Heroes Day]] commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.

Career

